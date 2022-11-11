English
    Container Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,986.34 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,986.34 crore in September 2022 up 8.12% from Rs. 1,837.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.47 crore in September 2022 up 19.61% from Rs. 253.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.16 crore in September 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 494.94 crore in September 2021.

    Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2021.

    Container Corp shares closed at 803.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and 14.02% over the last 12 months.

    Container Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,986.341,993.991,837.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,986.341,993.991,837.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.00104.25100.39
    Depreciation138.55137.29143.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,387.781,410.991,304.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax367.01341.46287.91
    Other Income44.6068.5163.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax411.61409.97350.99
    Interest15.9415.4915.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax395.67394.48335.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax395.67394.48335.38
    Tax99.81100.4587.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities295.86294.03248.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period295.86294.03248.29
    Minority Interest-0.330.250.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.942.804.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates303.47297.08253.72
    Equity Share Capital304.65304.65304.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.994.874.16
    Diluted EPS4.994.874.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.994.874.16
    Diluted EPS4.994.874.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am