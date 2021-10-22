Container Corp Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,837.20 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,837.20 crore in September 2021 up 21.73% from Rs. 1,509.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.72 crore in September 2021 up 37.43% from Rs. 184.62 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 494.94 crore in September 2021 up 30.03% from Rs. 380.63 crore in September 2020.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.02 in September 2020.

Container Corp shares closed at 664.40 on October 21, 2021 (NSE)