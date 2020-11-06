172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|container-corp-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1509-30-crore-down-14-03-y-o-y-6075541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Container Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,509.30 crore, down 14.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,509.30 crore in September 2020 down 14.03% from Rs. 1,755.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.62 crore in September 2020 up 155.62% from Rs. 331.95 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.63 crore in September 2020 down 20.19% from Rs. 476.91 crore in September 2019.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.46 in September 2019.

Container Corp shares closed at 407.30 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -29.39% over the last 12 months.

Container Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,509.301,194.201,755.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,509.301,194.201,755.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost84.8980.6383.69
Depreciation134.98133.84135.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,108.45954.481,239.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.9825.25296.65
Other Income64.6757.3044.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.6582.55341.49
Interest10.8110.7610.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax234.8471.79330.67
Exceptional Items-----861.05
P/L Before Tax234.8471.79-530.38
Tax59.0722.50-186.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities175.7749.29-344.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period175.7749.29-344.38
Minority Interest0.312.350.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates8.548.9711.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates184.6260.61-331.95
Equity Share Capital304.65304.65304.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.020.96-5.46
Diluted EPS3.020.96-5.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.020.96-5.46
Diluted EPS3.020.96-5.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Container Corp #Container Corporation of India #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics

