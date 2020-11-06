Container Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,509.30 crore, down 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,509.30 crore in September 2020 down 14.03% from Rs. 1,755.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.62 crore in September 2020 up 155.62% from Rs. 331.95 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.63 crore in September 2020 down 20.19% from Rs. 476.91 crore in September 2019.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.46 in September 2019.

Container Corp shares closed at 407.30 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -29.39% over the last 12 months.