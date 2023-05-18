English
    Container Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,184.33 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,184.33 crore in March 2023 up 6.16% from Rs. 2,057.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.12 crore in March 2023 up 8.37% from Rs. 257.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 544.85 crore in March 2023 up 11.92% from Rs. 486.84 crore in March 2022.

    Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.22 in March 2022.

    Container Corp shares closed at 639.30 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.96% returns over the last 6 months and 1.76% over the last 12 months.

    Container Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,184.332,004.462,057.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,184.332,004.462,057.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost125.07108.48122.60
    Depreciation157.54139.63139.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,608.181,465.821,519.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax293.54290.53276.80
    Other Income93.77106.5271.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax387.31397.05347.80
    Interest16.7015.7615.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax370.61381.29332.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax370.61381.29332.28
    Tax96.4792.9979.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities274.14288.30252.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period274.14288.30252.51
    Minority Interest-0.280.760.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.265.144.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates279.12294.20257.56
    Equity Share Capital304.65304.65304.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.594.824.22
    Diluted EPS4.594.824.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.594.824.22
    Diluted EPS4.594.824.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

