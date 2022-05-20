 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Container Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,057.56 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,057.56 crore in March 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 1,956.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.56 crore in March 2022 up 904.52% from Rs. 25.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 486.84 crore in March 2022 up 81.05% from Rs. 268.90 crore in March 2021.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Container Corp shares closed at 606.70 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.

Container Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,057.56 1,938.03 1,956.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,057.56 1,938.03 1,956.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.60 96.78 129.52
Depreciation 139.04 140.17 140.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,519.12 1,379.87 1,631.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.80 321.21 55.50
Other Income 71.00 56.15 73.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 347.80 377.36 128.72
Interest 15.52 15.22 10.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 332.28 362.14 117.98
Exceptional Items -- -- -78.65
P/L Before Tax 332.28 362.14 39.33
Tax 79.77 85.79 20.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 252.51 276.35 18.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 252.51 276.35 18.58
Minority Interest 0.33 1.22 0.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.72 7.04 6.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 257.56 284.61 25.64
Equity Share Capital 304.65 304.65 304.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 4.65 0.41
Diluted EPS 4.22 4.65 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 4.65 0.41
Diluted EPS 4.22 4.65 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
