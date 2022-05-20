Container Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,057.56 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,057.56 crore in March 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 1,956.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.56 crore in March 2022 up 904.52% from Rs. 25.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 486.84 crore in March 2022 up 81.05% from Rs. 268.90 crore in March 2021.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Container Corp shares closed at 606.70 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.