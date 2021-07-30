Container Corp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,819.84 crore, up 52.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,819.84 crore in June 2021 up 52.39% from Rs. 1,194.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.23 crore in June 2021 up 327.7% from Rs. 60.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 495.05 crore in June 2021 up 128.78% from Rs. 216.39 crore in June 2020.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2020.

Container Corp shares closed at 630.10 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.35% returns over the last 6 months and 39.74% over the last 12 months.