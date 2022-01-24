Container Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,938.03 crore, up 9.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,938.03 crore in December 2021 up 9.69% from Rs. 1,766.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 284.61 crore in December 2021 up 21.49% from Rs. 234.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.53 crore in December 2021 up 17.12% from Rs. 441.89 crore in December 2020.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.83 in December 2020.

Container Corp shares closed at 623.60 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 45.62% over the last 12 months.