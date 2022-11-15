 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Constronics Inf Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 70.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Constronics Infra Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 70.63% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 38.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
Constronics Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021. Constronics Inf shares closed at 6.46 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months
Constronics Infra Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.340.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.210.340.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--0.280.56
Purchase of Traded Goods0.03----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.050.05
Depreciation0.010.010.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.090.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.09-0.080.07
Other Income----0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.09-0.080.07
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.09-0.080.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.09-0.080.07
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.09-0.080.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.09-0.080.07
Equity Share Capital7.217.217.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.13-0.110.09
Diluted EPS0.13-0.110.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.13-0.110.09
Diluted EPS0.13-0.110.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

