Constronics Inf Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 70.63% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Constronics Infra Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 70.63% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 38.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
Constronics Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.
|Constronics Inf shares closed at 6.46 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months
|Constronics Infra Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.34
|0.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.34
|0.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.28
|0.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.09
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.08
|0.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.08
|0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.08
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|-0.08
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|-0.08
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|-0.08
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|-0.11
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|-0.11
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|-0.11
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|-0.11
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
