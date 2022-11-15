Constronics Inf Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 70.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 70.63% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 38.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Constronics Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.