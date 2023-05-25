English
    Constronics Inf Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 81.47% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Constronics Infra Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 81.47% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 142.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Constronics Inf shares closed at 6.28 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and 36.52% over the last 12 months.

    Constronics Infra Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.180.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.180.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.05
    Depreciation0.020.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.060.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.070.06
    Other Income0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.080.07
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.070.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.070.07
    Tax0.04---0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.070.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.070.14
    Equity Share Capital7.217.217.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.100.20
    Diluted EPS-0.080.100.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.100.20
    Diluted EPS-0.080.100.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 11:11 pm