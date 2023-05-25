Constronics Inf Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 81.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Constronics Infra Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 81.47% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 142.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.
Constronics Inf shares closed at 6.28 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and 36.52% over the last 12 months.
|Constronics Infra Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.18
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.18
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.07
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.08
|0.07
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.07
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.07
|0.07
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.07
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.07
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.10
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.10
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.10
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.10
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited