Constronics Inf Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 81.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 81.47% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 142.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Constronics Inf shares closed at 6.28 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and 36.52% over the last 12 months.