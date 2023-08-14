Constronics Inf Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 59.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 59.89% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 132.56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Constronics Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Constronics Inf shares closed at 14.24 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.83% returns over the last 6 months and 99.16% over the last 12 months.