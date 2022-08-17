 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Constronics Inf Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Constronics Infra Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 25.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Constronics Inf shares closed at 7.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 12 months.

Constronics Infra Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.34 0.53 0.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.34 0.53 0.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.28 0.34 0.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.01 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.05 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.06 -0.07
Other Income -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.07 -0.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 0.07 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.07 -0.07
Tax -- -0.08 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.14 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.14 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 7.21 7.21 7.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 0.20 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.11 0.20 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 0.20 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.11 0.20 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
