Constronics Inf Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 25.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Constronics Inf shares closed at 7.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 12 months.