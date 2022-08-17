Constronics Inf Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Constronics Infra Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 25.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
Constronics Inf shares closed at 7.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 12 months.
|Constronics Infra Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.53
|0.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.53
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.28
|0.34
|0.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.01
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.06
|-0.07
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.07
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.07
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.07
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|-0.08
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.14
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.14
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.20
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.20
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.20
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.20
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited