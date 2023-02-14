Constronics Inf Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 71.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 71.29% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 116.77% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.