Constronics Inf Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 71.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 71.29% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 116.77% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Constronics Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Constronics Inf shares closed at 9.97 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.43% returns over the last 6 months