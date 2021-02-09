Constronics Inf Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 3.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 3.1% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 113.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Constronics Inf shares closed at 4.45 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)