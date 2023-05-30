Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore in March 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 205.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2023 down 76.38% from Rs. 64.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.27 crore in March 2023 down 52.45% from Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2022.
EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2022.
|2.5%GOLDBOND
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.85
|175.83
|205.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.85
|175.83
|205.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.73
|53.50
|75.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.62
|68.21
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.27
|19.50
|21.04
|Depreciation
|2.02
|2.01
|1.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.01
|15.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.08
|30.03
|29.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.87
|2.58
|61.93
|Other Income
|53.12
|46.18
|31.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.25
|48.77
|93.37
|Interest
|30.84
|22.73
|25.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.41
|26.04
|67.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.41
|26.04
|67.50
|Tax
|-2.05
|-0.13
|3.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.46
|26.16
|64.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.46
|26.16
|64.02
|Minority Interest
|-0.59
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.37
|-3.80
|0.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15.23
|22.36
|64.48
|Equity Share Capital
|169.96
|169.96
|169.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|1.32
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|1.31
|3.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|1.32
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|1.31
|3.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited