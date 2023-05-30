English
    Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore in March 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 205.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2023 down 76.38% from Rs. 64.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.27 crore in March 2023 down 52.45% from Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2022.

    EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2022.

    2.5%GOLDBOND
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.85175.83205.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.85175.83205.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.7353.5075.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.6268.210.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.2719.5021.04
    Depreciation2.022.011.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.0115.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.0830.0329.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.872.5861.93
    Other Income53.1246.1831.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2548.7793.37
    Interest30.8422.7325.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4126.0467.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.4126.0467.50
    Tax-2.05-0.133.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4626.1664.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4626.1664.02
    Minority Interest-0.590.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.37-3.800.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.2322.3664.48
    Equity Share Capital169.96169.96169.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.323.80
    Diluted EPS0.901.313.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.323.80
    Diluted EPS0.901.313.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #2.5%GOLDBOND #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am