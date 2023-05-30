Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore in March 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 205.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2023 down 76.38% from Rs. 64.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.27 crore in March 2023 down 52.45% from Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2022.

EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2022.