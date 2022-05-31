 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore, up 48.72% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:

Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore in March 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 137.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.48 crore in March 2022 up 2066.58% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2022 up 185.06% from Rs. 33.40 crore in March 2021.

EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

 

2.5%GOLDBOND
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 205.08 109.63
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 205.08 109.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.87 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 57.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 -11.91
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 21.04 17.49
Depreciation 1.84 1.39
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 15.04 --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 29.28 13.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.93 31.29
Other Income 31.44 20.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.37 51.79
Interest 25.87 30.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.50 21.67
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.50 21.67
Tax 3.48 3.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.02 17.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.02 17.82
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.46 -4.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.48 13.22
Equity Share Capital 169.62 169.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 0.87
Diluted EPS 3.79 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 0.87
Diluted EPS 3.79 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:42 am
