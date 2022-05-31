Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore, up 48.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore in March 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 137.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.48 crore in March 2022 up 2066.58% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2022 up 185.06% from Rs. 33.40 crore in March 2021.

EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.