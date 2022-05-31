Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore, up 48.72% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:
Net Sales at Rs 205.08 crore in March 2022 up 48.72% from Rs. 137.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.48 crore in March 2022 up 2066.58% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2022 up 185.06% from Rs. 33.40 crore in March 2021.
EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.
|2.5%GOLDBOND
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|205.08
|109.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|205.08
|109.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.87
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|57.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|-11.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.04
|17.49
|Depreciation
|1.84
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|15.04
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.28
|13.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.93
|31.29
|Other Income
|31.44
|20.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.37
|51.79
|Interest
|25.87
|30.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|67.50
|21.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|67.50
|21.67
|Tax
|3.48
|3.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|64.02
|17.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|64.02
|17.82
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.46
|-4.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|64.48
|13.22
|Equity Share Capital
|169.62
|169.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.80
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|3.79
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.80
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|3.79
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
