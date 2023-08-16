English
    Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.00 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.5% from Rs. 122.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.62 crore in June 2023 up 88.93% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in June 2023 up 50.23% from Rs. 35.50 crore in June 2022.

    EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

    2.5%GOLDBOND
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.00117.85122.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.00117.85122.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.6461.7379.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.34----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.251.62-8.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7719.2719.16
    Depreciation2.122.021.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3443.0818.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.04-9.8710.71
    Other Income22.1753.1222.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.2143.2533.65
    Interest32.9030.8425.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.3212.417.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.3212.417.82
    Tax7.75-2.056.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.5714.460.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.5714.460.90
    Minority Interest0.00-0.59-1.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.061.379.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.6215.238.80
    Equity Share Capital170.02169.96169.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.900.52
    Diluted EPS0.980.900.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.900.52
    Diluted EPS0.980.900.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #2.5%GOLDBOND #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

