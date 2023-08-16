Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.00 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.5% from Rs. 122.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.62 crore in June 2023 up 88.93% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.33 crore in June 2023 up 50.23% from Rs. 35.50 crore in June 2022.

EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.