Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore, up 60.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore in December 2022 up 60.39% from Rs. 109.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.36 crore in December 2022 up 69.17% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 53.18 crore in December 2021.

2.5%GOLDBOND
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.83 258.55 109.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.83 258.55 109.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.50 60.29 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 57.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 68.21 105.67 -11.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.50 20.81 17.49
Depreciation 2.01 1.92 1.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.10 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.03 37.66 13.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.58 32.09 31.29
Other Income 46.18 17.28 20.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.77 49.37 51.79
Interest 22.73 26.98 30.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.04 22.39 21.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.04 22.39 21.67
Tax -0.13 -1.44 3.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.16 23.83 17.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.16 23.83 17.82
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.80 -4.23 -4.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.36 19.58 13.22
Equity Share Capital 169.96 169.96 169.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 1.15 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.31 1.15 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 1.15 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.31 1.15 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited