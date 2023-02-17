Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore, up 60.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore in December 2022 up 60.39% from Rs. 109.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.36 crore in December 2022 up 69.17% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 53.18 crore in December 2021.