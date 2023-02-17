English
    Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore, up 60.39% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore in December 2022 up 60.39% from Rs. 109.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.36 crore in December 2022 up 69.17% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 53.18 crore in December 2021.

    EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

    2.5%GOLDBOND
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.83258.55109.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.83258.55109.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.5060.29--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----57.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks68.21105.67-11.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5020.8117.49
    Depreciation2.011.921.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.10--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.0337.6613.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.5832.0931.29
    Other Income46.1817.2820.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.7749.3751.79
    Interest22.7326.9830.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.0422.3921.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.0422.3921.67
    Tax-0.13-1.443.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1623.8317.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1623.8317.82
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.80-4.23-4.61
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.3619.5813.22
    Equity Share Capital169.96169.96169.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.150.87
    Diluted EPS1.311.150.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.150.87
    Diluted EPS1.311.150.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am