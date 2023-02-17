Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore, up 60.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 2.5%GOLDBOND are:
Net Sales at Rs 175.83 crore in December 2022 up 60.39% from Rs. 109.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.36 crore in December 2022 up 69.17% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 53.18 crore in December 2021.
EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.
|2.5%GOLDBOND
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|175.83
|258.55
|109.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|175.83
|258.55
|109.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.50
|60.29
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|57.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|68.21
|105.67
|-11.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.50
|20.81
|17.49
|Depreciation
|2.01
|1.92
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.10
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.03
|37.66
|13.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.58
|32.09
|31.29
|Other Income
|46.18
|17.28
|20.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.77
|49.37
|51.79
|Interest
|22.73
|26.98
|30.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.04
|22.39
|21.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.04
|22.39
|21.67
|Tax
|-0.13
|-1.44
|3.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.16
|23.83
|17.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.16
|23.83
|17.82
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.80
|-4.23
|-4.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|22.36
|19.58
|13.22
|Equity Share Capital
|169.96
|169.96
|169.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|1.15
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|1.15
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|1.15
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|1.15
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited