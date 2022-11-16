Consol Finvest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 55.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 55.79% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2022 up 65.77% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 up 128.77% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.

Consol Finvest shares closed at 132.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.15% returns over the last 6 months and -8.57% over the last 12 months.