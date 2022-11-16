 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Consol Finvest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 55.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Finvest and Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 55.79% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2022 up 65.77% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 up 128.77% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.

Consol Finvest shares closed at 132.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.15% returns over the last 6 months and -8.57% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Finvest and Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.91 2.12 4.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.91 2.12 4.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.03 0.04
Depreciation 4.13 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.10 11.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.36 1.98 -7.24
Other Income 0.27 0.03 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.09 2.01 -7.10
Interest -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.09 2.01 -7.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.09 2.01 -7.13
Tax 0.46 0.49 0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.55 1.52 -7.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.01 -0.01 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.54 1.51 -7.42
Equity Share Capital 32.33 32.33 32.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 0.47 -2.30
Diluted EPS -0.79 0.47 -2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 0.47 -2.30
Diluted EPS -0.79 0.47 -2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am