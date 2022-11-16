English
    Consol Finvest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 55.79% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Finvest and Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 55.79% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2022 up 65.77% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 up 128.77% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.

    Consol Finvest shares closed at 132.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.15% returns over the last 6 months and -8.57% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Finvest and Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.912.124.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.912.124.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.030.04
    Depreciation4.130.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.1011.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.361.98-7.24
    Other Income0.270.030.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.092.01-7.10
    Interest----0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.092.01-7.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.092.01-7.13
    Tax0.460.490.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.551.52-7.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.01-0.01--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.541.51-7.42
    Equity Share Capital32.3332.3332.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.790.47-2.30
    Diluted EPS-0.790.47-2.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.790.47-2.30
    Diluted EPS-0.790.47-2.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am