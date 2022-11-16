Consol Finvest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 55.79% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Finvest and Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 55.79% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2022 up 65.77% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 up 128.77% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.
Consol Finvest shares closed at 132.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.15% returns over the last 6 months and -8.57% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Finvest and Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.91
|2.12
|4.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.91
|2.12
|4.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|4.13
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.10
|11.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.36
|1.98
|-7.24
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.03
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.09
|2.01
|-7.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.09
|2.01
|-7.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.09
|2.01
|-7.13
|Tax
|0.46
|0.49
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.55
|1.52
|-7.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.54
|1.51
|-7.42
|Equity Share Capital
|32.33
|32.33
|32.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|0.47
|-2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|0.47
|-2.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|0.47
|-2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|0.47
|-2.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited