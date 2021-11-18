Consol Finvest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, up 95.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in September 2021 up 95.48% from Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021 down 581.82% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021 down 437.62% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2020.

Consol Finvest shares closed at 146.65 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 145.64% returns over the last 6 months and 305.11% over the last 12 months.