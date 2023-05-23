English
    Consol Finvest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 402.88 crore, up 13603.4% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Finvest and Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 402.88 crore in March 2023 up 13603.4% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.09 crore in March 2023 up 16608.24% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 399.93 crore in March 2023 up 13738.41% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

    Consol Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 94.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

    Consol Finvest shares closed at 126.75 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Finvest and Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations402.883.462.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations402.883.462.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.01--0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.100.080.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax396.733.342.74
    Other Income3.197.590.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax399.9210.932.88
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax399.9210.932.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax399.9210.932.88
    Tax95.831.051.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities304.099.881.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.01--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period304.099.871.82
    Equity Share Capital32.3332.3332.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS94.083.050.56
    Diluted EPS94.083.050.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS94.083.050.56
    Diluted EPS94.083.050.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am