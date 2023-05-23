Consol Finvest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 402.88 crore, up 13603.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.88 crore in March 2023 up 13603.4% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.09 crore in March 2023 up 16608.24% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 399.93 crore in March 2023 up 13738.41% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

Consol Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 94.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

Consol Finvest shares closed at 126.75 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.