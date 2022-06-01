Consol Finvest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 24.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in March 2022 down 24.03% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 down 37.24% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022 down 24.15% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2021.

Consol Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2021.

Consol Finvest shares closed at 137.35 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.94% returns over the last 6 months and 116.81% over the last 12 months.