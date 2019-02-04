Consol Finvest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 366.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in December 2018 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2018 up 491.3% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2018 up 457.38% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2017.

Consol Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Consol Finvest shares closed at 45.75 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -42.45% over the last 12 months.