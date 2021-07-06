Consol Finvest Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in March 2021 down 41.59% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.99 crore in March 2021 up 1413.29% from Rs. 16.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.73 crore in March 2021 up 3041.79% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2020.

Consol Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 78.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.21 in March 2020.

Consol Finvest shares closed at 117.35 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 150.75% returns over the last 6 months and 282.25% over the last 12 months.