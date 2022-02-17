Consol Finvest Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.77 crore, up 4.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.77 crore in December 2021 up 4.64% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.22 crore in December 2021 up 9.59% from Rs. 51.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2021 up 35.33% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2020.

Consol Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 17.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.87 in December 2020.

Consol Finvest shares closed at 209.05 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.24% returns over the last 6 months and 386.16% over the last 12 months.