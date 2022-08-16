 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Consecutive Inv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 9.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consecutive Investment & Trading Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 1.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Consecutive Inv shares closed at 35.95 on August 18, 2021 (BSE)

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation -- 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.01 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.01 -0.04
Other Income -- 0.17 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.16 -0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.16 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.16 -0.04
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.16 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.16 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.53 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.53 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.53 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.53 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consecutive Inv #Consecutive Investment &amp; Trading Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:34 pm
