Consecutive Inv Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 16.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 16.96% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 1.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Consecutive Inv shares closed at 49.99 on June 12, 2015 (BSE)