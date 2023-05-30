ConfidencePetro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 618.90 crore, up 90.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:Net Sales at Rs 618.90 crore in March 2023 up 90.66% from Rs. 324.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2023 up 106.95% from Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.58 crore in March 2023 up 75.6% from Rs. 33.93 crore in March 2022.
ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.
|ConfidencePetro shares closed at 66.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.75% returns over the last 6 months and 27.60% over the last 12 months.
|Confidence Petroleum
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|618.90
|658.79
|324.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|618.90
|658.79
|324.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.51
|33.82
|38.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|532.61
|519.35
|189.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-78.60
|3.72
|28.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.03
|14.29
|11.57
|Depreciation
|23.88
|16.37
|17.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.68
|34.91
|26.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.79
|36.33
|11.24
|Other Income
|3.91
|0.61
|4.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.70
|36.94
|16.23
|Interest
|4.69
|3.44
|2.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|31.01
|33.50
|14.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|31.01
|33.50
|14.20
|Tax
|8.97
|8.76
|3.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.04
|24.74
|10.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.04
|24.74
|10.65
|Equity Share Capital
|28.40
|28.40
|28.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|0.87
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.87
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|0.87
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.87
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited