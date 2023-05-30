ConfidencePetro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 618.90 crore, up 90.66% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 618.90 658.79 324.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 618.90 658.79 324.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 58.51 33.82 38.76 Purchase of Traded Goods 532.61 519.35 189.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -78.60 3.72 28.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.03 14.29 11.57 Depreciation 23.88 16.37 17.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.68 34.91 26.88 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.79 36.33 11.24 Other Income 3.91 0.61 4.99 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.70 36.94 16.23 Interest 4.69 3.44 2.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.01 33.50 14.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 31.01 33.50 14.20 Tax 8.97 8.76 3.55 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.04 24.74 10.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.04 24.74 10.65 Equity Share Capital 28.40 28.40 28.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.87 0.37 Diluted EPS 0.78 0.87 0.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.87 0.37 Diluted EPS 0.78 0.87 0.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited