ConfidencePetro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 260.14 crore, up 52.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.14 crore in March 2019 up 52.76% from Rs. 170.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2019 up 80.36% from Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.65 crore in March 2019 up 71.92% from Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2018.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2018.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 40.80 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.97% returns over the last 6 months and -8.93% over the last 12 months.