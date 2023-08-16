English
    ConfidencePetro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 803.36 crore, up 142.63% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

    Net Sales at Rs 803.36 crore in June 2023 up 142.63% from Rs. 331.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.01 crore in June 2023 up 126.46% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.96 crore in June 2023 up 88.89% from Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2022.

    ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2022.

    ConfidencePetro shares closed at 71.34 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.01% returns over the last 6 months and 34.22% over the last 12 months.

    Confidence Petroleum
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations803.36618.90331.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations803.36618.90331.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.2958.5142.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods605.59532.61201.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks45.50-78.606.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7915.0312.33
    Depreciation21.2523.8815.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6335.6834.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.3131.7918.59
    Other Income0.403.910.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7135.7018.97
    Interest5.134.691.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.5831.0117.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.5831.0117.35
    Tax9.578.974.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.0122.0412.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.0122.0412.81
    Equity Share Capital28.4928.4028.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.780.45
    Diluted EPS1.010.780.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.780.45
    Diluted EPS1.010.780.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

