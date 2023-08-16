ConfidencePetro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 803.36 crore, up 142.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 803.36 crore in June 2023 up 142.63% from Rs. 331.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.01 crore in June 2023 up 126.46% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.96 crore in June 2023 up 88.89% from Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2022.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2022.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 71.34 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.01% returns over the last 6 months and 34.22% over the last 12 months.