ConfidencePetro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.11 crore, up 60.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.11 crore in June 2022 up 60.37% from Rs. 206.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022 down 31.79% from Rs. 18.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2022 down 15.69% from Rs. 40.79 crore in June 2021.

ConfidencePetro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2021.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 53.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.48% returns over the last 6 months and -10.62% over the last 12 months.