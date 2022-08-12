 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ConfidencePetro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.11 crore, up 60.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

Net Sales at Rs 331.11 crore in June 2022 up 60.37% from Rs. 206.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022 down 31.79% from Rs. 18.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2022 down 15.69% from Rs. 40.79 crore in June 2021.

ConfidencePetro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2021.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 53.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.48% returns over the last 6 months and -10.62% over the last 12 months.

Confidence Petroleum
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 331.11 324.61 206.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 331.11 324.61 206.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.70 38.76 20.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 201.77 189.88 112.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.04 28.58 9.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.33 11.57 8.24
Depreciation 15.42 17.70 14.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.26 26.88 15.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.59 11.24 25.39
Other Income 0.38 4.99 0.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.97 16.23 26.18
Interest 1.62 2.03 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.35 14.20 25.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.35 14.20 25.04
Tax 4.54 3.55 6.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.81 10.65 18.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.81 10.65 18.78
Equity Share Capital 28.40 28.40 28.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 492.44
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.37 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.37 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.37 0.66
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.37 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Confidence Petroleum #ConfidencePetro #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.