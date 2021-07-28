MARKET NEWS

ConfidencePetro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.47 crore, up 139.91% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.47 crore in June 2021 up 139.91% from Rs. 86.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.78 crore in June 2021 up 377.81% from Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.79 crore in June 2021 up 820.77% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2020.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 61.50 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.29% returns over the last 6 months and 228.00% over the last 12 months.

Confidence Petroleum
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations206.47309.4386.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations206.47309.4386.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.6433.3511.97
Purchase of Traded Goods112.43208.5047.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.63-11.773.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.248.146.76
Depreciation14.6114.0111.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.5321.9312.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3935.27-7.71
Other Income0.790.230.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1835.50-7.19
Interest1.141.631.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.0433.87-9.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.0433.87-9.01
Tax6.268.47-2.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.7825.40-6.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.7825.40-6.76
Equity Share Capital28.4028.4027.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves492.44--373.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.89-0.25
Diluted EPS0.660.89-0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.89-0.25
Diluted EPS0.660.89-0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2021 11:00 am

