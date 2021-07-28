ConfidencePetro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.47 crore, up 139.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.47 crore in June 2021 up 139.91% from Rs. 86.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.78 crore in June 2021 up 377.81% from Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.79 crore in June 2021 up 820.77% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2020.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 61.50 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.29% returns over the last 6 months and 228.00% over the last 12 months.