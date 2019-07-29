App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ConfidencePetro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 246.86 crore, up 49.74% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.86 crore in June 2019 up 49.74% from Rs. 164.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.17 crore in June 2019 up 6.97% from Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.94 crore in June 2019 up 25.47% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2018.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2018.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 29.85 on July 26, 2019 (NSE)

Confidence Petroleum
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations246.86260.14164.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations246.86260.14164.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials41.4050.6036.88
Purchase of Traded Goods144.94127.8474.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.268.344.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.336.595.85
Depreciation11.529.695.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.7837.4316.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6319.6520.78
Other Income0.792.310.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4221.9621.17
Interest2.181.802.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.2420.1618.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax20.2420.1618.92
Tax6.076.055.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.1714.1113.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.1714.1113.25
Equity Share Capital27.3827.3825.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves344.46330.29213.98
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.520.520.51
Diluted EPS0.520.520.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.520.520.51
Diluted EPS0.520.520.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #Confidence Petroleum #ConfidencePetro #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

