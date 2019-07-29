ConfidencePetro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 246.86 crore, up 49.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.86 crore in June 2019 up 49.74% from Rs. 164.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.17 crore in June 2019 up 6.97% from Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.94 crore in June 2019 up 25.47% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2018.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2018.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 29.85 on July 26, 2019 (NSE)