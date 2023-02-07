ConfidencePetro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 658.79 crore, up 75.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 658.79 crore in December 2022 up 75.14% from Rs. 376.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.31 crore in December 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 46.09 crore in December 2021.