ConfidencePetro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 658.79 crore, up 75.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

Net Sales at Rs 658.79 crore in December 2022 up 75.14% from Rs. 376.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.31 crore in December 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 46.09 crore in December 2021.

Confidence Petroleum
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 658.79 439.30 376.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 658.79 439.30 376.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.82 8.17 82.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 519.35 378.79 225.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.72 -46.07 -8.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.29 13.81 10.81
Depreciation 16.37 15.61 15.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.91 34.57 19.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.33 34.42 30.06
Other Income 0.61 0.84 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.94 35.26 30.90
Interest 3.44 5.28 1.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.50 29.98 29.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.50 29.98 29.03
Tax 8.76 7.85 7.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.74 22.13 21.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.74 22.13 21.77
Equity Share Capital 28.40 28.40 28.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 0.78 0.77
Diluted EPS 0.87 0.78 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 0.78 0.77
Diluted EPS 0.87 0.78 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
