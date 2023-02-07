English
    ConfidencePetro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 658.79 crore, up 75.14% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

    Net Sales at Rs 658.79 crore in December 2022 up 75.14% from Rs. 376.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.31 crore in December 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 46.09 crore in December 2021.

    Confidence Petroleum
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations658.79439.30376.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations658.79439.30376.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.828.1782.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods519.35378.79225.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.72-46.07-8.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2913.8110.81
    Depreciation16.3715.6115.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.9134.5719.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3334.4230.06
    Other Income0.610.840.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9435.2630.90
    Interest3.445.281.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5029.9829.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.5029.9829.03
    Tax8.767.857.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.7422.1321.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.7422.1321.77
    Equity Share Capital28.4028.4028.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.780.77
    Diluted EPS0.870.780.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.780.77
    Diluted EPS0.870.780.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
