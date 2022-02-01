ConfidencePetro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 376.15 crore, up 62.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.15 crore in December 2021 up 62.11% from Rs. 232.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2021 up 15.67% from Rs. 18.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.09 crore in December 2021 up 17.73% from Rs. 39.15 crore in December 2020.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2020.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 76.15 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.45% returns over the last 6 months and 81.53% over the last 12 months.