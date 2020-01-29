ConfidencePetro Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 242.01 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.01 crore in December 2019 up 1.96% from Rs. 237.37 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.09 crore in December 2019 down 0.37% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.59 crore in December 2019 up 13.77% from Rs. 33.04 crore in December 2018.

ConfidencePetro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2018.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 26.70 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)