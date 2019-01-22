ConfidencePetro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 237.37 crore, up 67.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.37 crore in December 2018 up 67.6% from Rs. 141.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2018 up 144.42% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.04 crore in December 2018 up 76.68% from Rs. 18.70 crore in December 2017.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2017.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 47.05 on January 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 26.99% over the last 12 months.