ConfidencePetro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 672.86 crore, up 75.43% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 672.86 719.99 383.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 672.86 719.99 383.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 69.22 52.39 92.81 Purchase of Traded Goods 570.94 528.50 190.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -71.13 8.15 21.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.73 17.61 13.15 Depreciation 27.82 20.21 18.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 18.35 54.95 28.92 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.93 38.18 18.56 Other Income -1.34 4.03 4.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.59 42.21 22.67 Interest 6.10 6.56 3.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.49 35.65 19.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.49 35.65 19.48 Tax 9.63 9.19 4.89 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.86 26.46 14.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.86 26.46 14.59 Minority Interest -1.71 -0.56 -0.98 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.34 1.16 -0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.49 27.06 13.57 Equity Share Capital 28.40 28.40 28.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.92 0.95 0.48 Diluted EPS 0.92 0.95 0.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.92 0.95 0.48 Diluted EPS 0.92 0.95 0.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited