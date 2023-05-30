English
    ConfidencePetro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 672.86 crore, up 75.43% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:Net Sales at Rs 672.86 crore in March 2023 up 75.43% from Rs. 383.54 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in March 2023 up 80.47% from Rs. 13.57 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.41 crore in March 2023 up 65.4% from Rs. 41.36 crore in March 2022.
    ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2022.ConfidencePetro shares closed at 66.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.75% returns over the last 6 months and 27.60% over the last 12 months.
    Confidence Petroleum
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations672.86719.99383.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations672.86719.99383.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.2252.3992.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods570.94528.50190.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-71.138.1521.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7317.6113.15
    Depreciation27.8220.2118.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.3554.9528.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.9338.1818.56
    Other Income-1.344.034.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5942.2122.67
    Interest6.106.563.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.4935.6519.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.4935.6519.48
    Tax9.639.194.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.8626.4614.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.8626.4614.59
    Minority Interest-1.71-0.56-0.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.341.16-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.4927.0613.57
    Equity Share Capital28.4028.4028.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.950.48
    Diluted EPS0.920.950.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.950.48
    Diluted EPS0.920.950.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

