ConfidencePetro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 672.86 crore, up 75.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:Net Sales at Rs 672.86 crore in March 2023 up 75.43% from Rs. 383.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in March 2023 up 80.47% from Rs. 13.57 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.41 crore in March 2023 up 65.4% from Rs. 41.36 crore in March 2022.
ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2022.
|ConfidencePetro shares closed at 66.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.75% returns over the last 6 months and 27.60% over the last 12 months.
|Confidence Petroleum
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|672.86
|719.99
|383.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|672.86
|719.99
|383.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.22
|52.39
|92.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|570.94
|528.50
|190.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-71.13
|8.15
|21.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.73
|17.61
|13.15
|Depreciation
|27.82
|20.21
|18.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.35
|54.95
|28.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.93
|38.18
|18.56
|Other Income
|-1.34
|4.03
|4.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.59
|42.21
|22.67
|Interest
|6.10
|6.56
|3.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.49
|35.65
|19.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|34.49
|35.65
|19.48
|Tax
|9.63
|9.19
|4.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.86
|26.46
|14.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.86
|26.46
|14.59
|Minority Interest
|-1.71
|-0.56
|-0.98
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.34
|1.16
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|24.49
|27.06
|13.57
|Equity Share Capital
|28.40
|28.40
|28.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|0.95
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|0.95
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|0.95
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|0.95
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited