ConfidencePetro Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 264.73 crore, down 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.73 crore in March 2020 down 7.46% from Rs. 286.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020 down 75.77% from Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2020 down 37.36% from Rs. 36.16 crore in March 2019.

ConfidencePetro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2019.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 20.75 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.57% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.