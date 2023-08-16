English
    ConfidencePetro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 875.13 crore, up 146.3% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

    Net Sales at Rs 875.13 crore in June 2023 up 146.3% from Rs. 355.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in June 2023 up 125.33% from Rs. 14.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.09 crore in June 2023 up 97.97% from Rs. 38.94 crore in June 2022.

    ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2022.

    ConfidencePetro shares closed at 71.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.47% returns over the last 6 months and 33.80% over the last 12 months.

    Confidence Petroleum
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations875.13672.86355.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations875.13672.86355.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.0169.2253.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods601.18570.94199.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks58.83-71.13-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6715.7315.62
    Depreciation25.2627.8217.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.0618.3548.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.1241.9321.03
    Other Income0.71-1.340.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8340.5921.42
    Interest7.506.102.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.3334.4918.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.3334.4918.46
    Tax11.449.634.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.8924.8613.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.8924.8613.61
    Minority Interest-1.16-1.71-0.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.291.340.84
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.0224.4914.21
    Equity Share Capital28.4928.4028.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.920.50
    Diluted EPS1.110.920.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.920.50
    Diluted EPS1.110.920.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

