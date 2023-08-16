ConfidencePetro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 875.13 crore, up 146.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 875.13 crore in June 2023 up 146.3% from Rs. 355.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in June 2023 up 125.33% from Rs. 14.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.09 crore in June 2023 up 97.97% from Rs. 38.94 crore in June 2022.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2022.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 71.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.47% returns over the last 6 months and 33.80% over the last 12 months.