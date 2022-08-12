 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ConfidencePetro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.31 crore, up 60.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.31 crore in June 2022 up 60.3% from Rs. 221.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.21 crore in June 2022 down 20.21% from Rs. 17.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.94 crore in June 2022 down 0.23% from Rs. 39.03 crore in June 2021.

ConfidencePetro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2021.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 53.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.58% returns over the last 6 months and -8.33% over the last 12 months.

Confidence Petroleum
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 355.31 383.54 221.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 355.31 383.54 221.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.00 92.81 37.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 199.86 190.03 106.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 21.38 10.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.62 13.15 9.53
Depreciation 17.52 18.69 15.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.37 28.92 19.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.03 18.56 22.49
Other Income 0.39 4.11 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.42 22.67 23.36
Interest 2.96 3.19 1.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.46 19.48 21.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.46 19.48 21.97
Tax 4.85 4.89 5.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.61 14.59 16.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.61 14.59 16.46
Minority Interest -0.24 -0.98 0.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.84 -0.04 0.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.21 13.57 17.81
Equity Share Capital 28.40 28.40 28.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 512.32
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.48 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.48 0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.48 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.48 0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Confidence Petroleum #ConfidencePetro #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.