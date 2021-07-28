ConfidencePetro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 221.65 crore, up 138.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.65 crore in June 2021 up 138.77% from Rs. 92.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.81 crore in June 2021 up 353.7% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.03 crore in June 2021 up 699.8% from Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2020.

ConfidencePetro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2020.

ConfidencePetro shares closed at 61.50 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.29% returns over the last 6 months and 228.00% over the last 12 months.