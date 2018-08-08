ConfidencePetro consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 190.07 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 190.07 184.71 143.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 190.07 184.71 143.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 52.93 51.01 39.20 Purchase of Traded Goods 75.53 107.34 63.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.79 -15.91 2.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.70 7.99 4.56 Depreciation 6.29 6.11 6.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 18.23 13.81 18.63 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.59 14.37 8.88 Other Income 0.59 1.69 0.48 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.18 16.06 9.36 Interest 2.75 3.21 3.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.44 12.85 6.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.44 12.85 6.20 Tax 5.68 6.44 1.85 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.76 6.41 4.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.76 6.41 4.35 Minority Interest -- -- -0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.61 0.34 0.03 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.36 6.75 4.36 Equity Share Capital 25.88 25.88 25.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 240.42 227.10 161.30 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.51 0.26 0.17 Diluted EPS 0.51 0.26 0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.51 0.26 0.17 Diluted EPS 0.51 0.26 0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited